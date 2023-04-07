Lavrov Says Discussed With Cavusoglu Construction of Gas Hub in Turkey

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister said on Friday that he had discussed the construction of a gas hub in Turkey and the work of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We discussed in detail the implementation of bilateral strategic projects in the energy sector, which are traditionally the locomotive in our relations, first of all, we are talking about the Akkuyu NPP, the first on Turkish soil," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after the talks, adding that they also discusses "the work on the creation in Turkey of a gas hub for the transportation of Russian hydrocarbons."