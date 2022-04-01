UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Gas Payment Scheme Proposed By Russia To West 'Honest'

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Lavrov Says Gas Payment Scheme Proposed by Russia to West 'Honest'

The payments scheme for gas supplies proposed by Russia to the West is "honest," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The payments scheme for gas supplies proposed by Russia to the West is "honest," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on requiring gas payments in rubles went into effect. It stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies on the "unfriendly nations" list be settled in the Russian national currency.

"As regards with gas supplies to Europe... The scheme which has been presented is an honest scheme. It allows us to get the payment in rubles," Lavrov said at a briefing after the meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The Russian minister said that the old procedures, stipulating gas payment in either US Dollars or Euros, cannot be applied any longer.

"We cannot use the old scheme because as I said they pay us in their Currency and then they arrest our accounts," Lavrov added.

After the major G7 economies on Tuesday rejected the Russian demand to ensure ruble payments for energy, EU officials claimed to be pursuing steps to diversify gas supplies and move away from Russian imports, with EU member states announcing national plans to cease their energy dependence on Moscow.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Gas All From

Recent Stories

US, S.Korean Special Envoys for N.Korea to Meet in ..

US, S.Korean Special Envoys for N.Korea to Meet in Washington Next Week - Seoul

49 seconds ago
 Israeli Health Minister to Visit Ukraine on Monday ..

Israeli Health Minister to Visit Ukraine on Monday - Reports

51 seconds ago
 IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on $289Mln Stand ..

IMF Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on $289Mln Stand-By Arrangement for Georgia

52 seconds ago
 Recent exchange of delegations between Pakistan, M ..

Recent exchange of delegations between Pakistan, Malaysia enhanced bilateral rel ..

54 seconds ago
 US Energy Envoy Says Oil Market Short of 2Mln Barr ..

US Energy Envoy Says Oil Market Short of 2Mln Barrels Daily From Disrupted Russi ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly meets on April 2 to elect new Lead ..

Punjab Assembly meets on April 2 to elect new Leader of the House

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.