Lavrov Says Gas Payment Scheme Proposed by Russia to West 'Honest'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The payments scheme for gas supplies proposed by Russia to the West is "honest," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on requiring gas payments in rubles went into effect. It stipulates that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies on the "unfriendly nations" list be settled in the Russian national currency.

"As regards with gas supplies to Europe... The scheme which has been presented is an honest scheme. It allows us to get the payment in rubles," Lavrov said at a briefing after the meeting with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The Russian minister said that the old procedures, stipulating gas payment in either US Dollars or Euros, cannot be applied any longer.

"We cannot use the old scheme because as I said they pay us in their Currency and then they arrest our accounts," Lavrov added.

After the major G7 economies on Tuesday rejected the Russian demand to ensure ruble payments for energy, EU officials claimed to be pursuing steps to diversify gas supplies and move away from Russian imports, with EU member states announcing national plans to cease their energy dependence on Moscow.