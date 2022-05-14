UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says Moscow's Rapprochement With Major Developing Economies Inevitable

Published May 14, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that Moscow's further rapprochement with large developing economies, such as India and China, is an inevitable and mutual process

LESNYE DALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that Moscow's further rapprochement with large developing economies, such as India and China, is an inevitable and mutual process.

"Further rapprochement with our like-minded counterparts outside the former 'golden billion' is an absolutely inevitable process and is of mutual nature," Lavrov told a meeting of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (CFDP).

The minister noted that relations between Russia and China in the current state are "the best in their history," adding that strategic partnerships with India, Algeria, and Egypt are deepening, and the relations with countries of the Persian Gulf are reaching a new level. Relations with countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Asia-Pacific region, the middle East, Asia, Africa, and Latin America are gaining a new impetus as well, Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that Western countries had once and for all undermined their reputations of predictable and capable of agreements counterparts "through predatory actions toward foreign material assets." No country is immune to "state piracy" and expropriation, therefore many countries continue reducing their dependence on the US Dollar, Western technologies, and markets, Lavrov said.

The minister expressed his confidence that a "gradual demonopolization of the global economy is not of a distant future," adding that "the role of Russia and other countries in the future architecture of the world order is being determined" in the current pivotal moment.

