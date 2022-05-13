UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Says US, Allies Should Bear Burden Of Afghanistan's Reconstruction

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Lavrov Says US, Allies Should Bear Burden of Afghanistan's Reconstruction

The United States and its allies should commit themselves to rebuilding Afghanistan, since the 20-year presence of NATO in the country placed a heavy burden on the Afghan people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The United States and its allies should commit themselves to rebuilding Afghanistan, since the 20-year presence of NATO in the country placed a heavy burden on the Afghan people, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The burden of the country's rebuilding costs must, of course, be borne by the Americans and their allies, who have done nothing for 20 years beyond providing their military presence in the region, but in the end have never been able to achieve that goal," Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of a CIS ministerial meeting in Dushanbe.

The Russian foreign minister added that US-led NATO forces had invested nothing in the infrastructure that would provide the Afghan people with new jobs or develop the country's economy, transportation and foreign relations.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, which resulted in the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. The country's foreign assets were frozen. Several countries and organizations refused to cooperate with the radical movement. The Afghan population has been facing a deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country since then.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist NATO Afghanistan United Nations Russia Dushanbe United States August Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat ..

Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat Dar-ul-Aman

2 minutes ago
 PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wi ..

PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wing

2 minutes ago
 KP cabinet panel hints at merger of Malakand Levie ..

KP cabinet panel hints at merger of Malakand Levies with Police

2 minutes ago
 76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Immediate general elections is the only solution o ..

Immediate general elections is the only solution of the political crises: Barris ..

8 minutes ago
 Imran Khan was trained to hatch conspiracies: Shaz ..

Imran Khan was trained to hatch conspiracies: Shazia Marri

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.