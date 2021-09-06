(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that the United States would not stop trying to thwart the near-compete Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which will bring Russian natural gas to Europe, bypassing Ukraine.

"The Biden administration has not changed its stance. It is still opposed to the project but it understands that it is impossible to stop it.

If you realize that you are obsessed with an impossible goal, your common sense should tell you to give it up and do something more realistic instead," he said.

US President Joe Biden's administration in May waived sanctions imposed by his predecessor against a Swiss-based company building the pipeline but kept them in place for Russian businesses involved in the construction. Washington and Berlin reached a compromise deal on the pipeline in July that saw the US back down in return for energy security guarantees for Ukraine.