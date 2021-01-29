Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Ahmed Maiteeq, the deputy chairman of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), who is in Moscow on a working visit, and said that Russian companies were ready to resume activities in Libya after the situation normalizes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Ahmed Maiteeq, the deputy chairman of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), who is in Moscow on a working visit, and said that Russian companies were ready to resume activities in Libya after the situation normalizes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"It was noted with satisfaction that the regime of cessation of hostilities, which has been maintained for six months, creates favorable conditions for advancing the intra-Libyan political process," the ministry said in a statement.

The offcials also emphasized Russia's readiness to continue to cooperate with the Libyan parties to bring their positions closer, proceeding from the importance of the growing intra-Libyan dialogue being inclusive, taking into account all the influential political forces in the country aimed at ensuring territorial integrity, unity and sovereignty of the Libyan state.

"When discussing the prospects for developing bilateral mutually beneficial trade and economic ties, Lavrov confirmed readiness of Russian companies to resume their activities in Libya as the military-political situation in this country normalizes," the ministry added.