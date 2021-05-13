UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Lavrov to Meet With Representatives of Russian, French Business on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with representatives of the Russian and French business community on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On May 17, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting with the heads of French companies operating in our country and representatives of domestic enterprises cooperating with them, which are part of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry," Zakharova said at a briefing.

During the meeting, the parties plan to discuss the state of and prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic ties in the context of complicating relations between Russia and the European Union, as well as ways to overcome the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zakharova noted that this will be the second such meeting of the Russian foreign minister with representatives of the French and Russian business community. The previous one took place in May 2015.

