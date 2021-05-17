Lavrov to Meet With Representatives of Russian, French Businesses on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with representatives of the Russian and French business communities on Monday.

Heads of French companies operating in Russia and representatives of their Russian partners, which are part of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are expected to take part in the meeting.

The parties plan to discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic ties in the context of complicating relations between Russia and the European Union, as well as ways to overcome the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the second such meeting of the Russian foreign minister with representatives of the French and Russian businesses. The previous one took place in May 2015.