UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov To Meet With Representatives Of Russian, French Businesses On Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

Lavrov to Meet With Representatives of Russian, French Businesses on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with representatives of the Russian and French business communities on Monday.

Heads of French companies operating in Russia and representatives of their Russian partners, which are part of the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are expected to take part in the meeting.

The parties plan to discuss the prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic ties in the context of complicating relations between Russia and the European Union, as well as ways to overcome the socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be the second such meeting of the Russian foreign minister with representatives of the French and Russian businesses. The previous one took place in May 2015.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia European Union Chamber May 2015 Commerce Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Shabab Al Ahli crowned champions of President&#039 ..

9 hours ago

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

11 hours ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

13 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

14 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.