Lawmaker From Japan's Ruling Party To Resign Over Financial Scandal - Reports

December 18, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) The lawmaker from Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Kentaro Sonoura, announced his intention to resign over a political funds scandal, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri reported on Sunday, citing sources.

On Saturday, media reported that the prosecutor's office was considering the possibility of initiating a criminal case against Sonoura for hiding the proceeds from ticket sales for numerous events in his support in the amount of 40 million Yen ($293,000).

According to the sources, as cited by the newspaper, Sonoura's resignation is "unavoidable.

The lawmaker could be charged under a simplified procedure, which will avoid an open trial and prison sentence, but might result in a fine. However, Sonoura will still have a criminal record if convicted. Hiding part of the income on political funds threatens the violator with up to 5 years in prison or a fine of up to 1 million yen. If Sonoura is sentenced to pay a fine, he will be restricted in civil and political rights for five years.

