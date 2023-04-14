UrduPoint.com

LCCI, ACCA Collaborate To Boost SMEs

Published April 14, 2023

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a shared goal of advancing financial literacy among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

The MoU was signed by President LCCI, Kashif Anwar and ACCA's Head of Pakistan, Assad Hameed Khan. ACCA President, Joseph Owolabi and senior management of both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony, said a news released issued here on Friday.

The agreement sets out to raise awareness, build capacity, and enable knowledge exchange among SME professionals and entrepreneurs. Both organisations will support initiatives to enhance financial literacy and help build a robust tax culture.

At the signing ceremony, LCCI President, Kashif Anwar, said: 'I would like to congratulate not only LCCI and ACCA, but also all stakeholders, the business community, and member organisations on the signing of this agreement.

It will strengthen the existing collaboration between LCCI and ACCA and support the LCCI member organisations with their capacity building needs, particularly around taxation and financial acumen.'ACCA president, Joseph Owolabi, commented: 'We're delighted to formalise our partnership with LCCI and support capacity building in Pakistan's SME sector. We're committed to providing SMEs with the necessary tools and skills to navigate the complex financial landscape and make informed decisions underpinned by effective governance and driving sustainable growth. I'm certain the cooperation between ACCA and LCCI will bring positive change.'Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, added: 'This partnership has the potential to serve as a platform for SMEs to up skill and bolster their vital contribution to Pakistan's economy. We believe this collaboration will extend more opportunities for SMEs, benefiting businesses, individuals and the entire economy.'

