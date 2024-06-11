Open Menu

LCCI Acknowledges Chinese Consulate Support, Eyes More Investment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar has expressed his gratitude for the support of the Chinese Consulate In Lahore, which has always patronized the LCCI in every way.

He said that LCCI had been honored with a friendship award by the Chinese Consul General, first for any Chamber in Pakistan, which is a symbol of the strong relationship of the two organizations.

He was speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony for participants in the Chinese language course here at the LCCI here on Tuesday.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren was the chief guest of the ceremony while LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry, and LCCI Executive Committee members Raja Hassan Akhtar and Fareeha Younis amd Ahmed Elahi were also present. Consul General of China Zhao Shiren and LCCI President Kashif Anwar also inaugurated the recently renovated Jinnah Auditorium at the LCCI.

Kashif Anwar emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations with neighboring countries. He highlighted China's consistent support of Pakistan during challenging times. He also stressed the need to adopt new technology from China and source raw materials to boost Pakistan’s exports.

Kashif Anwar said that the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China resulted in several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) being signed, which are expected to attract more Chinese investment to Pakistan.

He said that Chinese language course at LCCI was initially planned for two months, but is now being extended to improve participants' skills. He commended the Chinese language instructor, Abdul Azeem, for his dedication and efforts.

Zhao Shiren emphasized the role of language in bridging gaps and enhancing mutual understanding, noting that 30 million people worldwide, excluding China, are learning the Chinese language. He urged the Pakistani government to include Chinese in the national curriculum, asserting that the language would play a significant role in the future.

He appreciated the good working relationship between the LCCI and the Chinese consulate during his three years as Consul General in Lahore. He praised LCCI President Kashif Anwar for his leadership, which earned him the friendship award, and assured continued support for the Chinese language students and teachers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Exports China Visit Chamber Armenian Dram From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Million

