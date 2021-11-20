UrduPoint.com

LCCI, ACT Ink Agreement To Establish Corporate Center Of Excellence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 09:49 PM

LCCI, ACT ink agreement to establish Corporate Center of Excellence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Acumen Career Trainers (ACT) inked an agreement for the establishment of Corporate Centre of Excellence (CCE) here at Lahore Chamber on Saturday.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and ACT Chairman M. Usman Ali Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq, former LCCI Presidents Farooq Iftikhar and Sohail Lashari, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Code of Corporate Governance Altaf Hussain Turab also spoke on the occasion, while Executive Committee Members Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Ali Afzal, Chaudhry Wajid Ali were also present.

Under the agreement, LCCI will arrange, provide and maintain infrastructure including office, training hall and extend administrative support to manage and execute training programmes effectively. The administrative cell will be led by the LCCI President, Chairman ACT, Convener of the LCCI Standing Committee on the Code of Corporate Governance and former LCCI Presidents for maximum acceleration.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the main purpose of this initiative is to initiate the directors training programme and other training at LCCI to acquaint the diverse members of business community with the key pillars of corporate governance and responsibilities in the light of relevant regulatory requirements and latest trends. This will enable the participants to be better equipped to understand and evaluate different approaches to structuring the ownership, control and regulation of companies, he hoped.

He said that the Corporate Centre of Excellence (CCE) will offer and manage training programmes including Corporate Training, Corporate Career Analysis, Incubation Center, Business Consultative Services and Business Development & Promotion.

The centre will be the Intellectual Property Right of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will have the services of best consultants.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that LCCI has been striving hard continuously to improve its service delivery. He said that LCCI has already formed a one window facilitation centre at its premises where various government departments are facilitating the members.

Haris Ateeq said that LCCI is emphasizing on capacity building and skill development as these areas are key to improvement at micro and macro organizational levels. He said that the capacity building is a must for any organization to do new things. "Most simply, capacity building and skill development improve the organization's performance and enhance its ability to function and continue to stay relevant within a rapidly changing environment", the LCCI Vice President added.

He said that the LCCI has a state-of-the-art Incubation Center to guide and facilitate the young and new entrepreneurs.

The LCCI office-bearers hoped that the establishment of Corporate Centre of Excellence at LCCI would hopefully result in a quantum shift in the service delivery of this prestigious organization", LCCI Senior Vice President added.

LCCI Standing Committee on Code of Corporate Governance Altaf Hussain Khan shed light on the aims and objective of the agreement and role of the standing committee in this regard.

All parties are optimistic at the advent of CCE housed under LCCI and its expected fruitful results for the betterment of corporate sectors and business individuals in Pakistan. The LCCI hopes all other chambers shall benefit from this revolutionary project.

More Stories From Business

