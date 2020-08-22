UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar Asks Rich Countries For Debt-relief For Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 03:59 PM

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich countries for debt-relief for Pakistan

The Acting President says that debt relief for developing nationis could support them in fight against Covid-19 and its negative impact on economy.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2020) Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ali Hussam Asghar on Saturday a urged that the rich countries including the G-20 should give debt relief to the developing countries like Pakistan.

Ali Hussam Asghar said this step would support the developing nations in fight against Covid- 19 and its negative impact on economy.

He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has also taken up this matter with global financial institutions Like IMF, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the United Nations.

He said that the World Bank chief has also voiced the same issue and warned that the coronavirus pandemic may have driven as many as 100 million people back into extreme povertywhich is an alarming situation.

The Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ali HussamAsgharstressed upon the world community to realize the impact of COVID -19 seriously as it has left many economies trembling.

He said that although the financial institutions have also deferred the loan payments till the end of this year but this should be extended to further one year. He said that along with deferred payments the G-20 countries must consider reducing the amount of loans by giving debt relief.

The Acting President LCCI Ali HussamAsghar has also urged the government to initiate public sector development projects immediately in order to generate employment substantially.

Ali HussamAsgharadvised the government to complete the special economic zones under CPEC so that the process of industrialization accelerates in the county. He also said that the government should ensure the participation of Pakistani companies in CPEC projects and provide them level playing field with Chinese companies. These steps would help to generate employment and in reduction of poverty in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Loan IMF Prime Minister World World Bank United Nations China CPEC Same Chamber May Asian Development Bank Commerce Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

30 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

57 minutes ago

Mir edges improved Quartararo in Styrian MotoGP pr ..

57 minutes ago

German trial concerts to probe virus infection ris ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.