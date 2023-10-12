LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration with ANF Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) In a seminar titled "Role of Business Community in Drug Abuse Prevention & Rehabilitation," held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Commander of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry, highlighted the severity of the narcotics crisis, characterizing it as a strategic-level epidemic that lures individuals with the promise of easy money.

During the seminar, Chaudhry referenced a United Nations report, revealing that globally, 45 lives are claimed by terrorism each day, while a staggering 570 individuals succumb to narcotics on a daily basis. This startling statistic underscores the magnitude of the narcotics problem, emphasizing its insidious and widespread influence.

Chaudhry went on to emphasize the absence of a dedicated government hospital for drug addicts throughout the entire Punjab region. However, discussions with the Chief Secretary and Chief Minister of Punjab have resulted in a commitment to allocate land for the establishment of specialized hospitals dedicated to drug addiction treatment.

The ANF currently allocates an annual budget of 14 million Dollars towards the interception and disposal of narcotics with an estimated street value of 6 billion dollars. Chaudhry called upon the business community to actively participate in efforts to combat this issue.

Kashif Anwar, the President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed deep concern regarding the increasing prevalence of drug addiction among the youth. He noted that this problem was no longer confined to college and university students, with even schoolchildren falling victim to the scourge.

Anwar attributed this alarming trend to the use of synthetic drugs, some of which are derived from chemicals readily available in the market. Consequently, this has led to increased regulations and bans on certain chemicals, impacting LCCI members involved in the chemical business.

Anwar proposed a collaborative effort between the ANF and the business community to formulate guidelines that would not only safeguard business interests but also contribute to addressing the narcotics issue.

Highlighting the LCCI's commitment to corporate social responsibility, Anwar pointed to their involvement in relief efforts for earthquake and flood victims, as well as their support for organizations like LABARD, which focuses on the rehabilitation of disabled individuals.

Furthermore, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has entered into more than 60 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the span of a year, with the Primary objective of providing affordable healthcare and education services to its members.

In his concluding remarks, Anwar stressed the significance of launching an awareness campaign for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and encouraged the youth to stay away from the scourge of addiction. He advocated for the implementation of a "Zero Tolerance" policy against drug mafias, emphasizing that those who support or partake in these criminal activities should face legal consequences in order to eradicate this menace from society.