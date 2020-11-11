UrduPoint.com
LCCI Advocates Opening Of Marriage Halls Under Strict SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

LCCI advocates opening of Marriage Halls under strict SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah said on Wednesday that marriage halls sector contributes substantially to the GDP of Pakistan and their closure impacts more than 50 allied industries including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruits/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewelry etc.

Around 20 per cent revenues of the food Industry in Punjab are cognizant upon the operations of marriage halls therefore govt must reconsider its decision to close marriage halls from 20th November.

Speaking with the representatives of the Marriage Halls Association here, Mian Tariq Misbah appreciated the steps taken by government to facilitate the businesses in this crunch time. He said the marriage halls sector has been adversely impacted by the lockdown and the consequent economic slowdown in recent times.

LCCI former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Executive Committee Member Mardan Ali Zaidi, General Secretary Marriage Halls Association Malik Aqeel, Junaid Zia, Shahid Ismail, Naveed Aslam Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Ibrahim and Sheikh Tayyab were also present.

The LCCI President said that banquet halls industry had suffered a lot due to the previous six-months-long lockdown and now they should be allowed to work and government should facilitate them by waiving off the rent of banquet halls and marquees built on Government and Semi Government Land for seven months and should also compensate the rents of banquet halls and marquees built on privately owned lands for seven months. He said their property taxes should be waived off for at least one year and they should be given exemption in PRA Sales tax for two years. The members of the delegation claimed that no case of COVID-19 was reported in the marriage halls due to the strict SPOs implementation.

