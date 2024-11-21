LCCI, ANF Organise Seminar On 'Guidelines For Precursor Control'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, a seminar on 'Guidelines for Precursor Control', here at Lahore Chamber on Thursday.
The seminar featured prominent speakers including ANF Director General Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry, LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar. The ANF DG presented an overview of the agency's operations and achievements.
Addressing the seminar, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad acknowledged Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir's efforts in securing borders and reviving the economy, and expressed the business community's appreciation. He called for genuine representation of traders in the ANF board, highlighting the importance of balancing regulatory measures with business needs. He praised the ANF’s efforts and proposed setting up a facilitation center at LCCI to assist members, particularly those in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, in navigating regulatory challenges.
Brigadier Sikandar Hayat underscored the need for strict compliance with laws to prevent issues and assured businesses of ANF’s support in fostering a favourable environment for industry growth.
Highlighting the agency's commitment to eradicating drug abuse, he said that drug traffickers not only harm youth but also damage Pakistan’s international reputation.
Mian Abuzar Shad voiced alarm over the rising use of synthetic drugs, particularly among school and university students and urged all stakeholders to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug cartels and their facilitators. He stressed the importance of regulatory reforms that balance public safety with the smooth operation of businesses.
Former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar expressed concern over recent changes to regulations for imported industrial chemicals, which are vital for industries like pharmaceuticals and printing. He called for urgent revision, warning that such measures, introduced without consulting stakeholders, threaten the survival of thousands of businesses.
LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry highlighted the challenges faced by chemical traders, including extensive ANF scrutiny of substances like sulfuric acid and nitric acid. He urged authorities to simplify licensing processes and reduce unnecessary restrictions, ensuring that businesses can operate efficiently without compromising public safety.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Oman discuss collaboration in IT, telecom sectors2 minutes ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 14.41% to $21.386 mln in four months1 hour ago
-
Gold prices increase further by Rs.3,700 per tola2 hours ago
-
Secretary Energy KP assures redressal of employees’ issues2 hours ago
-
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins “Best Pavilion” award at Global Sourcing Expo3 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins “Best Pavilion” award at Global Sourcing Expo3 hours ago
-
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets Rana Tanveer Hussain4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Thursday5 hours ago
-
Gold imports increase by 19.82 % to $10.6 mln in 4 months5 hours ago