LCCI, ANF Organise Seminar On 'Guidelines For Precursor Control'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab, a seminar on 'Guidelines for Precursor Control', here at Lahore Chamber on Thursday.

The seminar featured prominent speakers including ANF Director General Brigadier Sikandar Hayat Chaudhry, LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar. The ANF DG presented an overview of the agency's operations and achievements.

Addressing the seminar, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad acknowledged Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir's efforts in securing borders and reviving the economy, and expressed the business community's appreciation. He called for genuine representation of traders in the ANF board, highlighting the importance of balancing regulatory measures with business needs. He praised the ANF’s efforts and proposed setting up a facilitation center at LCCI to assist members, particularly those in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, in navigating regulatory challenges.

Brigadier Sikandar Hayat underscored the need for strict compliance with laws to prevent issues and assured businesses of ANF’s support in fostering a favourable environment for industry growth.

Highlighting the agency's commitment to eradicating drug abuse, he said that drug traffickers not only harm youth but also damage Pakistan’s international reputation.

Mian Abuzar Shad voiced alarm over the rising use of synthetic drugs, particularly among school and university students and urged all stakeholders to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug cartels and their facilitators. He stressed the importance of regulatory reforms that balance public safety with the smooth operation of businesses.

Former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar expressed concern over recent changes to regulations for imported industrial chemicals, which are vital for industries like pharmaceuticals and printing. He called for urgent revision, warning that such measures, introduced without consulting stakeholders, threaten the survival of thousands of businesses.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry highlighted the challenges faced by chemical traders, including extensive ANF scrutiny of substances like sulfuric acid and nitric acid. He urged authorities to simplify licensing processes and reduce unnecessary restrictions, ensuring that businesses can operate efficiently without compromising public safety.

More Stories From Business