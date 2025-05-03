LCCI appoints focal persons for customs coordination with FBR

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has appointed LCCI Executive Committee Member Karamat Ali Awan as Focal Person to coordinate with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Customs related issues while the other Focal Person would be Amer Aslam Malik.

The appointments were made following detailed deliberations during a high-level Zoom meeting held on April 30, 2025, between LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and FBR's Customs officials, according to the LCCI spokesman here Saturday.

The appointment of focal persons aims to create direct, structured dialogue between traders and customs authorities; reduce processing delays for customs clearances and refunds; provide real-time input from business community on customs procedures; ensure consistent application of customs rules and regulations; and facilitate training and awareness sessions on customs compliance.

The business community hoped that this initiative will reduce clearance times at ports and borders, clarify ambiguous customs valuation procedures, resolve longstanding disputes over tariff classifications and improve handling of sensitive sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive.