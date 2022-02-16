LCCI appreciates govt for reviving marriage halls industry

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir Wednesday appreciated the government for accepting the Chamber's demands regarding revival of marriage halls industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman Kabir Wednesday appreciated the government for accepting the Chamber's demands regarding revival of marriage halls industry.

Talking to a delegation of marriage halls owners here, he added that it was LCCI demand to allow marriage halls to be fully operational as this sector contributes substantially to the GDP of Pakistan.

He said the ban on indoor functions in banquet halls impacted more than 50 allied industries including poultry, rice, meat, cooking oil, flour, fruit/vegetables, crockery, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, decoration, furniture, electronics/lighting, photography, wedding cards and jewelry etc.

He said that around 20 percent revenues of the food industry in Punjab were cognizant upon the operations of marriage halls.

Mian Nauman Kabir said the marriage halls sector had been adversely impacted by the lockdown and the consequent economic slowdown in recent times.

He said the government had taken a wise decision to allow indoor functions in marriage halls that would go a long way and help revival of this sector.

The LCCI President said that it was now responsibility of the marriage halls owners and the masses to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that spread of COVID could be controlled.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the COVID-19 had caused a huge loss to the economy besides eating up thousands of precious human lives therefore all segments of society would have to play their due role.

The LCCI President once again thanked the government for accepting LCCI demand and allowing marriage halls to be fully operational with SOPs.

On the occasion, marriage halls owners lauded the untiring efforts of Lahore Chamber for the revival of this sector.

They said the government had lifted ban from indoor functions and dining in the marriage hallsfor which the LCCI played a vibrant role and presented the case of marriage halls effectivelyin the policy corridors.