LCCI Asks Govt To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply To The Industry During Holy Month Of Ramazan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 01:13 PM

LCCI asks govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry during holy month of Ramazan

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah and others say In previous years, the industry had to bear the burden of loadshedding in Ramazan as the governments did not have adequate power after catering to the domestic requirements.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2021) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry during the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement, the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that industry should be given uninterrupted power supply since Pakistan has added substantial electricity to the national grid after completion of various projects.

“In previous years, the industry had to bear the burden of loadshedding in Ramazan as the governments did not have adequate power after catering to the domestic requirements”, they said.

The LCCI office-bearers said that all system constraints should be removed to avoid power shutdowns for the industrial sector keeping in view the expected hot weather and power supply burden. They said that DISCOs should have sufficient stock of transformers, cables, polls and all other necessities to keep the things under control.

“Industrial sector is the ray of hope for economic stability of the country”, they said and added that severe attack of third wave of COVID-19 has made its role more crucial. Industrial sector needs all kinds of support from the government including uninterrupted electricity supply so that it can fulfill its exports orders and can bring more foreign exchange to the country besides providing jobs to the people.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the country has witnessed some serious power failure incidents due to over-burdening which not only plunged the country into darkness but also caused huge loss to the industry. To avoid any untoward incident, all weaknesses of power transmission and distribution system should be removed.

They urged the authorities not to tolerate any laxity towards the upgradation of power transmission and distribution system as any negligence could cause huge loss to the trade, industry and economy.

