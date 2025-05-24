LCCI Assures Full Support For Capacitor Manufacturing Industry
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad Saturday assured that Lahore Chamber would play its effective role in resolving the issues of capacitor manufacturing industry of the country.
He made this assurance in a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Capacitors Manufacturers Association's (PCMA) here.
LCCI Executive Committee Member Asif Khan led the delegation comprising Adeel Ejaz, Muhammad Ramzan, LCCI Executive Committee Members Khurram Lodhi, Karamat Ali Awan, Syed Salman Ali, Aamir Ali and Ahsan Shahid.
The meeting discussed in detail the way and means to resolve the key issues affecting the local capacitor manufacturing sector.
The delegation informed the LCCI President a range of challenges currently facing the domestic capacitor industry, such as heavy dependence on imported raw materials, rising production costs, lack of policy support, complex import regulations and an absence of a localized technological framework.
The delegation head Asif Khan said that without immediate policy reforms, local manufacturers would continue to face serious disadvantages compared to international competitors.
The delegation members urged the LCCI to play a more proactive role in advocating for this critical industrial sector and to help create an enabling environment for local manufacturers.
Specifically, the delegation requested the Chamber’s assistance in lobbying for reduced tariffs on capacitor components, simplified import procedures and the introduction of incentives for technology transfer and domestic production.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad expressed solidarity with the capacitor industry and assured the delegation that the Lahore Chamber would raise their concerns at all relevant forums. He stressed the importance of reducing import dependency and strengthening local industries to stabilize Pakistan’s economy.
He said that the capacitor manufacturing sector holds great promise and 'we are committed to supporting it. LCCI would take your genuine concerns to the relevant authorities and ensure that policies are introduced to protect and promote local manufacturers.:
Mian Abuzar was of the view that boosting domestic manufacturing, improving ease of doing business and fostering innovation must be at the center of Pakistan’s industrial strategy. He also proposed the formation of a joint working group between LCCI and PCMA to continue dialogue, formulate practical recommendations and jointly work towards sustainable solutions.
