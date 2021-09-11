LCCI calls for facilitating exports to new markets

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday demanded the government to facilitate exports to new markets to overcome widening import-export gap.

In a press statement, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the second month of the current financial year had witnessed a rise of 133 percent increase in trade deficit, driven largely by increase in the imports compared to exports. They said the government should take concrete measures to jack-up the exports to overcome the trade deficit. They said that Pakistan's most favorite export markets had been Europe, North America and Gulf States.

They said that the exporters need to look for new markets in Central Asia and in Africa, Indonesia and Malaysia. They said that share of Pakistan in Central African Republics imports was negligible.

They said that Pakistan should particularly sign Free Trade Agreements with Central Asian Republics and the countries in Gulf. They said that Pakistani exports are also suffering due to high input cost.

They said that apart from cutting the cost of doing business in Pakistan, the government would have to evolve a long-term strategy to make its products competitive in the global market to increase its exports.

They said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had already shown his concern about the escalating import-export gap.

The LCCI Office-bearers said that the growing trade deficit was posing a key challenge to the macroeconomic stability of the country besides converting it into a Consumer Society. The LCCI Office-bearers suggested that the concerned government quarters should join heads with the private sector for finding out a methodology for increasing the exports of the country that is imperative to control trade deficit.

They said that to give a relief to the export-oriented sectors, major issues like huge delay in release of refunds, high input cost and large number of duties and taxes should be resolved on priority. They said that Pakistani mission abroad should also be given task to explore new markets and new buyers for Pakistani merchandise besides convincing foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

