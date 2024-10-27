Open Menu

LCCI Calls For Global Attention To HR Violations In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) observed Kashmir Black Day on Sunday, shedding light on the continuous human rights violations and exploitation faced by the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOKJ).

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry issued a joint statement, calling for immediate international intervention to end the injustices faced by Kashmiris.

President Mian Abuzar Shad emphasized that the atrocities in Kashmir are a blatant violation of human rights and urged the global community to address the grave injustices. "It is our responsibility to stand with the people of Kashmir who have been deprived of their basic rights and freedoms. The continued silence of the world on this issue is unacceptable," he stated.

Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman highlighted the economic exploitation in the region, where resources are extracted without benefiting local residents. He stressed, "Kashmir's natural resources are exploited, and its people remain marginalized. This day is a reminder that justice and humanity must be prioritized."

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry reiterated LCCI’s commitment to advocating for peace and stability in Kashmir, urging the business community to raise awareness of the plight of Kashmiris. "We must not forget the struggles of the Kashmiri people. They deserve a peaceful future, free from oppression," he noted.

The LCCI leadership collectively called upon the United Nations and international bodies to take decisive actions to protect the rights of Kashmiris, emphasizing that peace in the region is crucial for South Asian stability.

More Stories From Business