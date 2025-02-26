LCCI Calls For Private Sector Inclusion In Policy-making
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to include the private sector in policy-making, key decision-making forums, and standing committees of the Senate and National Assembly to drive economic growth and address Pakistan's financial challenges.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry stated that the private sector plays a crucial role in shaping innovative, efficient, and practical economic policies. They stressed that close collaboration between the government and industry leaders is not just beneficial but essential for fostering a business-friendly environment, attracting investment, and creating jobs.
The LCCI leaders highlighted key areas where private sector involvement could have a significant impact, including tax reforms, trade policies, ease of doing business, and industrial growth. They advocated for simplified tax structures, streamlined regulations, and export-oriented strategies to boost competitiveness in global markets.
They also called for establishment of a permanent consultative mechanism between the government and private sector stakeholders to ensure continuous dialogue and effective economic planning. The LCCI reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government to drive economic progress and ensure long-term prosperity for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General
Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..
Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million
Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..
DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..
Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI calls for private sector inclusion in policy-making6 minutes ago
-
Industries minister assures Japanese automobile companies of smooth business operations16 minutes ago
-
PBIT chief visits SCCI36 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 665 points1 hour ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,400 per tola to Rs.306,3002 hours ago
-
Data, evidence-based research, policies needed for national development: Ahsan2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Chicken prices increases by Rs 137 in twin cities3 hours ago
-
Data, evidence-based research, policies needed for national development: Ahsan3 hours ago
-
Vietnam shows growth in industrial, agriculture, services sectors: ambassador5 hours ago
-
TUF holds Intl Students Convention5 hours ago
-
China's mechanism for small, micro firms' financing generates results7 hours ago