LCCI calls for private sector inclusion in policy-making

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to include the private sector in policy-making, key decision-making forums, and standing committees of the Senate and National Assembly to drive economic growth and address Pakistan's financial challenges.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry stated that the private sector plays a crucial role in shaping innovative, efficient, and practical economic policies. They stressed that close collaboration between the government and industry leaders is not just beneficial but essential for fostering a business-friendly environment, attracting investment, and creating jobs.

The LCCI leaders highlighted key areas where private sector involvement could have a significant impact, including tax reforms, trade policies, ease of doing business, and industrial growth. They advocated for simplified tax structures, streamlined regulations, and export-oriented strategies to boost competitiveness in global markets.

They also called for establishment of a permanent consultative mechanism between the government and private sector stakeholders to ensure continuous dialogue and effective economic planning. The LCCI reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government to drive economic progress and ensure long-term prosperity for Pakistan.