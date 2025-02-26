Open Menu

LCCI Calls For Private Sector Inclusion In Policy-making

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 06:10 PM

LCCI calls for private sector inclusion in policy-making

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to include the private sector in policy-making, key decision-making forums, and standing committees of the Senate and National Assembly to drive economic growth and address Pakistan's financial challenges.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry stated that the private sector plays a crucial role in shaping innovative, efficient, and practical economic policies. They stressed that close collaboration between the government and industry leaders is not just beneficial but essential for fostering a business-friendly environment, attracting investment, and creating jobs.

The LCCI leaders highlighted key areas where private sector involvement could have a significant impact, including tax reforms, trade policies, ease of doing business, and industrial growth. They advocated for simplified tax structures, streamlined regulations, and export-oriented strategies to boost competitiveness in global markets.

They also called for establishment of a permanent consultative mechanism between the government and private sector stakeholders to ensure continuous dialogue and effective economic planning. The LCCI reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government to drive economic progress and ensure long-term prosperity for Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-Gener ..

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General

16 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in l ..

Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people

34 minutes ago
 Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicator ..

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

46 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General

46 minutes ago
 Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entitie ..

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

1 hour ago
EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

2 hours ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business