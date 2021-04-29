UrduPoint.com
LCCI Calls For Relaxation To Grocery Shops, Bakeries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

LCCI calls for relaxation to grocery shops, bakeries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday has urged the government to enhance business timings up to at least 10 pm for important businesses like grocery stores, bakeries and confectionaries which are essential for the people.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said in a media statement here that stress in trade and industry was at peak and business community was facing severe financial crunch due to covid pandemic and limited timings for the trade and economic activities.

They said that extension in working hours for the grocery stores, bakeries and confectionaries would reduce the financial miseries of the people attached with these businesses besides providing a relief to the masses.

They said that these businesses should be allowed to work at least till 10 pm with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The LCCI office-bearers added that business community was the backbone of the economy and playing a great role in providing employment to the people and revenue to the government.

They said that an increase in the working hours to the businesses would be a great favor and it would enable them to face the economic challenges.

The LCCI office-bearers also appealed to the masses to follow the SOPs to control the spread of COVID–19.

"People should take safety measures by themselves, not only to save their lives but also for continuation of businesses", they said.

