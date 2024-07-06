Open Menu

LCCI Calls For Unity To Solve Economic Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 10:02 PM

LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for unity to deal with the grave economic issues being faced by the business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for unity to deal with the grave economic issues being faced by the business community.

Addressing the Kasur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) delegation led by its President Kashif Khokhar here at the Lahore Chamber, President Kashif Anwar said, “We need to join hands to resolve the issues that are bound to burst the economic activities.”

LCCI former vice president Zeshan Khalil, Executive Committee members Khadam Hussain, Raja Hassan Akhter, Mian Atiq ur Rehman, KCCI Senior Vice President Haji Muhammad Akram and Vice President Junaid Khokhar were also present.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar called for a re-evaluation of policies, stating that traders are willing to pay taxes but are discouraged by the complexity of the policies. He stressed the need for business-friendly policies to expand the tax base.

He outlined that recent sales tax law changes, including restrictions on cash transactions for manufacturers and mandatory POS (Point Of Sale) registration for those retailers who would conduct official purchase of over Rs 4 million. Besides this, the manufacturing units have been included in the withholding tax, he said, these measures would hinder businesses growth.

He was of the view that digitization without adequate documentation would increase challenges for traders, asserting that devaluation of rupee, issues of inflation and LCs (Letters of Credit), and various regulations are the obstacles facing the business community.

Kashif Anwar congratulated the Kasur Chamber on its formation and highlighted LCCI's open-door policy and its 40,000-strong membership. He highlighted the LCCI's initiatives, including weekly tax clinics and extensive work on women empowerment, exemplified by Pakistan's first Women’s Award.

Announcing the creation of a Lahore-Kasur Liaison Committee, Kashif Anwar emphasized the importance of joint efforts to address the business community issues. He said that there should also be a liaison between Kasur Chamber and those institutions with whom LCCI have inked MoUs. He also underscored the need for collaborative input in skill training programmes.

KCCI President Kashif Khokhar highlighting the significance of cooperation between Lahore and Kasur chambers. He pointed out the challenges faced by Kasur's cottage industry due to high electricity tariff and invited LCCI leaders to visit the Kasur Chamber to further strengthen ties and support the local businesses.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Electricity Business Visit Sale Kasur Chamber Women Commerce Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

1 minute ago
 Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, ..

Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..

1 minute ago
 SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant m ..

SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients

1 minute ago
 Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

1 minute ago
 IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain ci ..

IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace

1 hour ago
 Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit

Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit

1 hour ago
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losse ..

HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses

1 hour ago
 Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident d ..

Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital

1 hour ago
 Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat ..

Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat centres in first half of curr ..

1 hour ago
 PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of sta ..

PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions T ..

1 hour ago
 Sargodha University visits China for expanding coo ..

Sargodha University visits China for expanding cooperation in education, sci-tec ..

1 hour ago
 Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun

Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business