LCCI Calls For Upgrading Sewerage, Rainwater Drainage System In City Areas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

LCCI calls for upgrading sewerage, rainwater drainage system in city areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Punjab government and the departments concerned to upgrade sewerage and water draining system in business hubs of the city including Brandreth Road, Shahlam, Gunpat Road, urdu Bazaar, Liberty and other markets immediately to avoid heavy losses during the upcoming monsoon season.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that sewerage system in the markets of the city was outdated, damaged and dysfunctional, and these areas become flooded with water whenever there was a heavy downpour.

They said that rainwater enters the factories, godowns, shops and basements, and damages the trading goods like machinery, furniture and raw materials etc.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the weather experts were expecting heavy rains in the monsoon seasons. They said there was an urgent need to upgrade the water drainage system in the old city areas and business centres.

