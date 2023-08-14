Open Menu

LCCI Celebrates 76th Independence Day, Hoists National Flag

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LCCI celebrates 76th Independence Day, hoists national flag

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) reverberated with patriotic zeal as the national flag soared high on its mast, commemorating the 76th anniversary of Pakistan's emergence as an independent and sovereign nation.

To the harmonious strains of the national anthem, LCCI Acting President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, along with Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Vice President SAARC Chambers Mian Anjum Nisar, former presidents Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ali Mian, Chairman PIAF Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, LCCI former office-bearers, Executive Committee members, market leaders and representatives of associations ceremoniously raised the flag before an exuberant assembly here at the LCCI building on Monday. The event commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

The LCCI acting president extended heartfelt felicitations to the entire nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan's 76th Independence Day.

While celebrating the momentous day, he paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, underscoring his pivotal role in shaping the destiny of Pakistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan was conceived as a bastion of religious freedom and a platform for social and economic equality for all its citizens.

Emphasising the significance of August 14, Mian Anjum Nisar and Sheikh Muhammad Asif articulated that this day transcends mere commemoration; it signifies the termination of foreign subjugation and the birth of a sovereign nation, forged by the collective aspirations and cherished ideals of its Muslim populace.

Reflecting on Pakistan's post-independence journey, they acknowledged the considerable strides made, yet acknowledged the substantial work that remains to be undertaken to realize the nation's aspirations. Expressing optimism, they urged the current leadership to formulate and enact policies that would propel the nation into a new era of progress and economic prosperity.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt rallied for a renewed commitment to the ideals envisioned by the Quaid and called upon all citizens to unite in their efforts to meet his expectations. Tabish Zafar also delivered a heartwarming speech at the end.

