LCCI Celebrates Independence Day

LCCI celebrates Independence Day

A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on the Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on the Independence Day.

Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry hoisted the national flag while Executive Committee members and representatives of trade and industry attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed and Vice President Tahir Manzoor congratulated the nation and paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The LCCI office-bearers said: " The homeland has been achieved after great efforts andsacrifices, therefore, the nation should work day and night for its progress and prosperity."Later on , a cake-cutting ceremony was also held.

