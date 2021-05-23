LCCI chief discusses economic issues with policy makers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah met with various policy makers in Islamabad in order to make policy advocacy to convey the viewpoint of the business community before budget.

The Lahore Chamber's spokesman told media here on Sunday that the purpose of these interactions was to have favourable policies for facilitating trade and industry to the maximum extent.

The LCCI president had meetings with the parliamentarians including Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azher, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib and Cabinet Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and presented doable suggestions for the revival of trade, industry and economy.

During the meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azher, the LCCI President discussed the LCCI budget proposals for the FY 2021-22 and called for special treatment for the trade and industry in the context of COVID-19.

Federal Minister Hammad Azher assured the trade and industry would be given due consideration and special relief in the Federal Budget 2021-22. He said that COVID-19 had posed serious challenges for the economy and the government was making all out efforts to bring economy back on rail.

About energy sector, the minister said that a structured approach was being adopted for timely completion of in the power sector. He said that circular debt, upgrade of transmission and distribution system and improved service delivery in the power sector were the areas of prime focus. He said that high cost of electricity generation, circular debt and leakages in the transmission system had made the power sector financially challenging. "The key focus of the reform process is to bring efficiency, cost effectiveness and sustainability to the system", the minister added.

While having meetings with the State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib and Cabinet Secretary Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, the LCCI President particularly discussed the issues of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Farrukh Habib said "We are making dedicated financial arrangements for the SMES, other than banks", adding that foreign companies had also been invited to support SME sector in Pakistan.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the SME sector was one of the major victims of COVID-19 therefore, the government should introduce supportive policies. He said that Small & Medium Enterprises were the backbone of the economy and their role was crucial for economic development of the country. A good workable policy should be evolved for the Small & Medium Enterprises in consultation with the stakeholders.

The LCCI president said that major issue of SMEs was limited access to the financing. He said that only 7.27 per cent of total lending to the private sector was being given to the SME sector that should be enhanced.

Mian Tariq Misbah informed the decision makers feedback from the private sector plays a fundamental role in formulating appropriate policies for the trade, industry and economy.

Being premier Chamber of the country, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had forwarded a set of proposals for the Federal Budget 2021-22 to the Ministry of Finance, Federal board of Revenue and other related departments.

He said that LCCI budget proposals were a composition of the issues being faced by the business community and recommendations for their best possible solution.

"The LCCI budget proposals for the Financial Year 2021-22 have covered all sectors of economy including taxation, trade, industry, power, engineering, pharmaceuticals, rice, Halal food, imports, exports etc.", the LCCI president said and hoped that these would be made part of the upcoming Federal Budget.