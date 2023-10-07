Open Menu

LCCI Chief Happy With Cotton Sector’s Revival

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2023 | 07:24 PM

LCCI chief happy with cotton sector’s revival

The cotton sector of Pakistan can play a critical role in economic development and poverty alleviation provided the government forms sustainable and supportive policies with the consultation of stakeholders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The cotton sector of Pakistan can play a critical role in economic development and poverty alleviation provided the government forms sustainable and supportive policies with the consultation of stakeholders.

In a message on World Cotton Day here Saturday, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar President said that it is a good sign that Pakistan’s cotton sector has made a remarkable recovery after suffering massive losses due to last year’s devastating floods and around 71 percent surge has been recorded in cotton production.

He said that the credit goes to Federal Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Punjab Minister for Energy, Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development SM Tanveer for making serious efforts for the revival of the cotton sector.

The LCCI President added that cotton is the Primary raw material of the textile sector which contributes about 60 percent to the overall exports of the country. He said that cotton, often referred to as "white gold," is an essential crop that forms the backbone of our textile industry, supporting the livelihoods of millions of people across Pakistan.

He said that shocking rains during last year triggered flash flood, destroying people’s houses and farmlands across much of the country.

The LCCI president said that it was a matter of concern that the production of cotton had witnessed a sharp decline, dropping from 8.

3 million bales in the 2021-22 season to 4.9 million bales in the 2022-23 season. But now it has been registering a notable improvement.

He said that cotton is not merely a commodity; it is a lifeline for our textile industry, which is a significant contributor to our national economy. "The decline in cotton production impacts not only our farmers but also the entire value chain, including textile mills, exporters, and allied industries. It is imperative that we work collectively to revitalize this crucial sector and improve the overall economic landscape of our nation," he added.

Kashif Anwar said that to enhance cotton production, we need to focus on adopting modern agricultural practices, utilizing advanced technologies, promoting research and development, providing access to quality seeds, and offering financial support to our farmers. Additionally, fostering an enabling environment that encourages innovation and sustainability in cotton farming is paramount, he maintained.

He added that our collective efforts to bolster the cotton sector will not only lead to increased production but also contribute to achieving self-sufficiency and economic security for our nation. As stakeholders, let us join hands to promote the cultivation of cotton and invest in sustainable agricultural practices, thereby securing a brighter future for our farmers and the textile industry, he added.

The LCCI president hoped that the sustainable growth would continue in the cotton sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Flood Lead Gold Commerce Textile Cotton From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Million Rains

Recent Stories

Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management ..

Govt. committed to bolstering disaster management capabilities with numerous ste ..

52 seconds ago
 LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections i ..

LESCO detects 14,259 power pilfering connections in a month

53 seconds ago
 Search operation against illegal immigrants in Mir ..

Search operation against illegal immigrants in Mirpurkhas

55 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre wins Best Ven ..

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre wins Best Venue Award at C&amp;IT Awards

11 minutes ago
 Death toll in Muslim Abad road accident rises to 4

Death toll in Muslim Abad road accident rises to 4

5 minutes ago
 Awareness walk organized to get prepared for disas ..

Awareness walk organized to get prepared for disasters

5 minutes ago
Gohar Ejaz marks World Cotton Day by announcing re ..

Gohar Ejaz marks World Cotton Day by announcing record cotton yield in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Ashrafi calls for collaboration to improve Pak-Afg ..

Ashrafi calls for collaboration to improve Pak-Afghan relations

9 minutes ago
 Recovery of electricity dues from defaulter contin ..

Recovery of electricity dues from defaulter continues in KP

9 minutes ago
 Dologpyat gives Israel first world gymnastics gold ..

Dologpyat gives Israel first world gymnastics gold on floor

9 minutes ago
 Scholarship cheques distributed among children of ..

Scholarship cheques distributed among children of police martyrs

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends International Forum of Arabi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends International Forum of Arabic Language Teachers

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business