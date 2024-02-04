LCCI concerned over increase in power tariff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed deep concern over NEPRA decision to increase power tariff by Rs. 4.57 per unit under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism and feared that it would hit the trade and industry hard.

In a media statement, issued here on Sunday, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhary and Vice Presi­dent Adnan Khalid Butt said the December FCA of Rs 4.57 kWh would replace Rs 4.13 kWh of November 2023. They said that repeated hike in power tariff was hitting exports and local businesses alike. They said that above all, the dollar-rupee parity needs to be further narrowed down to support the manufacturing sector.