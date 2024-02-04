LCCI Concerned Over Increase In Power Tariff
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed deep concern over NEPRA decision to increase power tariff by Rs. 4.57 per unit under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism and feared that it would hit the trade and industry hard.
In a media statement, issued here on Sunday, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhary and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said the December FCA of Rs 4.57 kWh would replace Rs 4.13 kWh of November 2023. They said that repeated hike in power tariff was hitting exports and local businesses alike. They said that above all, the dollar-rupee parity needs to be further narrowed down to support the manufacturing sector.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Business
-
CTI handlooms can produce carpets, other products1 hour ago
-
Korea to provide seed potato to Pakistan for producing virus-free seed3 hours ago
-
Political stability guarantees sound economy: Malik3 hours ago
-
Pakistan's economic prospects look promising : Meher4 hours ago
-
Colombo Port records over 27 pct increase in transshipment volumes in January9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 202411 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 202411 hours ago
-
Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar23 hours ago
-
CDA Chairman assures to address issues of business community1 day ago
-
Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Jan 311 day ago
-
U.S. stocks end higher after strong nonfarm payrolls1 day ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,700 to Rs.216,000 per tola1 day ago