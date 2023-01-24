LCCI congratulates caretaker CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday congratulated Mohsin Raza Naqvi on his appointment as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said, in a media statement here, that the caretaker chief minister would design a comprehensive strategy with the consultation of the business community to flourish trade and economic activities in Punjab.

They said that Mohsin Naqvi was a renowned journalist having vast experience and grass-root information to promote exports of Pakistan.

The LCCI office-bearers expressed optimism that Naqvi would enhance liaison with the business community.

They said the caretaker chief minister had a track record of great service for the economic sector of Pakistan and familiar with trade and industry and had comprehensive understanding of the issues encountered by different sectors of the commerce & industry for finding appropriate solutions.