LCCI Congratulates Nation On Youm-e-Takbeer
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt here Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer.
While celebrating this day, they said that this day holds a significant milestone in the nation's history when Pakistan demonstrated its sovereignty and defense capability to the world. On May 28, 1998, Pakistani nation had proved that they were ready to take every possible step to protect their integrity and freedom.
The LCCI office-bearers added that the nation should pledge to work tirelessly for the development and prosperity of the country and play their full role in realizing the dreams of their forefathers.
They further stated that behind this great achievement are the relentless efforts of forces and sacrifices of our brave soldiers and efforts of scientists. "Our armed forces have continuously strived to protect and defend the country, while our scientists made nuclear capability possible through their expertise and intelligence.
"
They expressed hope that alongside our robust defense capabilities, the nation's economy will also thrive. "By working together with dedication and focusing on economic development, we can ensure a bright and prosperous future," they said and added that collective efforts and unity are essential to achieve economic stability and growth, paving the way for a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.
They said, "Youm-e-Takbeer is not only a symbol of our defense but also reminds us of the importance of unity, struggle, and sacrifice. We should always remember the sacrifices of our forefathers and follow in their footsteps to contribute to the nation's development and progress."
The officials of the Lahore Chamber further said, "On this occasion, we should also convey to our new generation that they too should play their part in serving the country. Our young generation is our future, and we should train and guide them to lay the foundation for a strong and prosperous Pakistan."
