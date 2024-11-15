LCCI Congratulates Saigol
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry have congratulated Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol on being elected as the Acting Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).
In their message, LCCI office-bearers commended Saigol’s extensive expertise in the logistics and trade sectors, expressing confidence that his leadership will bring strategic growth and innovation to KPT, strengthening Pakistan's maritime operations and enhancing the overall efficiency of the port.
Highlighting the critical role of Karachi Port Trust in supporting the nation’s trade and industrial backbone, they said that Karachi Port Trust is a lifeline for Pakistan’s economy, handling a major portion of the country’s trade. The appointment of Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol, with his strategic foresight and commitment to excellence, is a promising development that will enhance KPT’s functionality and elevate its services to new standards of efficiency and transparency.
