LCCI delegation leaves for UK to attend exhibition

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is holding a mega exhibition 'Zouq-e-Hunar -II' in collaboration with Rawayat Lifestyle, in London

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rawayat Lifestyle Adnan Ansari told the media here at LCCI on Wednesday that a 13-member delegation, headed by the LCCI vice president, would leave for London on Thursday to participate in the exhibition. The event would be held on June 4-5 at Marriott Hotel Grosvenor, while the delegation would also attend the Fashion Runway as well.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that it was a historic event that would open new avenues for Pakistani value-added textile industry. He said that leading fashion designers were going to participate in the event under the leadership of LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq.

The LCCI vice president said that the exhibition Zouq-e-Hunar II was being organised to celebrate the completion of LCCI 100 years. He expressed his special gratitude to Pakistan High Commission in London for their support and cooperation. He also hailed the efforts of the Riwayat Lifestyle London for offering special discounts for the LCCI members.