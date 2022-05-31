UrduPoint.com

LCCI Delegation Visits SCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2022 | 03:14 PM

LCCI delegation visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by Syed Mukhtar Ali called on President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( SCCI) Mian Imran Akbar for an awareness session on "27th HVACR Expo and Conference in Lahore".

Syed Mukhtar also invited President SCCI Mian Imran Akbar to HVACR Expo and conference.

He said the conference was an ideal platform for manufacturers in launching new productsand building business networks in the national economy.

