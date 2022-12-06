UrduPoint.com

LCCI Demands Govt To Establish Cottage City

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 08:20 PM

LCCI demands govt to establish cottage city

:Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday demanded the government to allocate land for the establishment of Cottage City, besides introducing viable tax policy for cottage industry as it was not only a building block of economy but also of utmost importance for alleviation of poverty and unemployment.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt put forth these demands while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Cottage Industry led by its Chairman Ghulam Sarwar Malik. The representatives of over 50 associations were also present on the occasion.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday demanded the government to allocate land for the establishment of Cottage City, besides introducing viable tax policy for cottage industry as it was not only a building block of economy but also of utmost importance for alleviation of poverty and unemployment.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt put forth these demands while talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Cottage Industry led by its Chairman Ghulam Sarwar Malik. The representatives of over 50 associations were also present on the occasion.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the economic revival of the country would remain a dream until and unless the government redesigned its policies and divert resources towards cottage industry. They said that early establishment of a well-equipped cottage city on the pattern of industrial zones in the country should be made part of the economic agenda of the government.

They cited that Bangladesh, China, Korea and United States were giving an equal importance to the small business and treating these at par with large scale manufacturing sector.

The LCCI office-bearers mentioned that the cottage and small-scale industries were labour intensive and were providing employment to 80 percent of the industrial labour force. This reduced the unemployment and offered opportunities for self-employment. They said that cottage industry also met the local demands for industrial goods, and save foreign exchange. They said that the government should also give formally the status of industry to the cottage sector.

On this occasion, Chairman All Pakistan Cottage Industry Ghulam Sarwar Malik sought the help of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the revival of cottage industry. He said that some well-equipped space must be allocated by the government for the cottage industry so that the people attached with cottage industry could be able to do their businesses with peace of mind.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Exchange Business China United States All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Oversight board slams Meta for special treatment o ..

Oversight board slams Meta for special treatment of high-profile users

1 minute ago
 Dr Christain, Sir Michael calls on Ishaq Dar

Dr Christain, Sir Michael calls on Ishaq Dar

1 minute ago
 Number of UK Smokers Dropped to Record Low of 13.3 ..

Number of UK Smokers Dropped to Record Low of 13.3% in 2021 - Statistics Office

1 minute ago
 Slovenia to Build Pipeline to Transport Algerian G ..

Slovenia to Build Pipeline to Transport Algerian Gas to Hungary - Prime Minister

19 minutes ago
 Turkish F-5 Fighter Jet Crashes in Konya Province ..

Turkish F-5 Fighter Jet Crashes in Konya Province - Defense Ministry

19 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to visit Indonesia, Singapore on Dec 7- ..

FM Bilawal to visit Indonesia, Singapore on Dec 7-9

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.