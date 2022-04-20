UrduPoint.com

LCCI Demands Hassle-free Shopping In City Markets

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Wednesday urged the district management and all concerned departments to ensure hassle-free shopping in the city markets for Eid shoppers

While talking to a group of businessmen here, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that special arrangement should be made in retail markets of Lahore during last Ashra of Ramadan due to huge rush there in the wake of coming Eid-ul-Fitr.

They said that the encroachments/improper parking in different retail markets, particularly Anarkali Market, Liberty Market and Allama Iqbal Town Markets have created a lot of problems for the customers and commuters.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the roads have become so congested that the vehicles are bound to be stuck in traffic for hours. They said that urgent measures should be taken against the encroachments/improper parking in the markets of Lahore allowing the proper flow of traffic. Moreover, special arrangements of extra parking spaces should also be made there during the last Ashra of Ramadan, they added.

They said that foolproof security measures should be put in place to avoid any untoward incident. Also, the officers concerned should issue necessary directions to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness arrangements enabling the customers to do hassle-free shopping, they added.

The LCCI office-bearers said that a sufficient part of development funds should also be allocated for the markets of Lahore where lack of infrastructure, damaged road network, bad sewerage system and traffic problems are hitting the business activities hard.

They said that Lahore Chamber also tries to secure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government high ups. They said that the Primary objective of LCCI is to protect the interests of the business community while remaining committed to the cause of development of the country.

They said that the government should help the business community to cope with the challenges, adding, it is not only vital to accelerate trade and economic activities but also a must for trust building between the government and the private sector.

