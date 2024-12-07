Open Menu

LCCI Demands Immediate Action Against Hackers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LCCI demands immediate action against hackers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said on Saturday that hackers are playing havoc with economy and businesses so there is a dire need to put in place a foolproof system to avert cyber-attacks.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of cyber-attacks and called for the serious risks they pose to businesses and individuals.

Mian Abuzar Shad stressed the need for urgent measures to combat these crimes stating that cyber attacks on digital platforms undermine trust, compromise privacy and cause financial damage to the business community. The authorities must act decisively to apprehend and penalize these hackers.”

Engineer Khalid Usman talked about the critical role of secure digital communication in the business world saying that with businesses relying heavily on digital platforms, hacking incidents can lead to severe data breaches and reputational harm.

Strengthening cyber security measures is essential. He urged the government to introduce comprehensive policies to safeguard users.

Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry underscored the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and cyber security experts to tackle this growing threat. He also encouraged awareness campaigns to educate the public about online safety. He said that prevention through education and vigilance is a key to reduce cybercrime. Businesses and individuals alike must remain cautious.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other relevant agencies to prioritize combating cybercrime and implementing strict measures to protect digital platforms. They also called for initiatives to raise awareness about online security and the importance of protecting personal and business accounts.

They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue its untiring efforts to fostering a secure digital environment that supports economic growth and innovation.

