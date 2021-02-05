UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LCCI Demands Improvements In Capital City's Traffic System

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:51 PM

LCCI demands improvements in capital city's traffic system

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry on Friday called for making improvements in traffic system the provincial capital of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry on Friday called for making improvements in traffic system the provincial capital of Punjab.

In a meeting with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-Traffic) Rashid Hayat here at Lahore Chamber, he said that though CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid had taken various initiatives to overcome the traffic chaos but still a lot of work had to be done. LCCI Executive Committee Member Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Ali Afzal and Saleem Asghar Bhatti were also present.

Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry suggested that traffic mess and jams on various intra-city roads and commercial areas of the capital city could be overcome through deployment of additional traffic wardens, while traffic could also be diverted to the alternative routes.

He said that Electronic Traffic Violation system was a good development. He said that TEPA should mark the parking areas for the vehicles while violation of one way should be controlled strictly and installment of sign boards should be ensured.

He said that ban on protests and rallies at The Mall Road and other public places should be implemented with strictly as it was causing huge loss to the trade and economic activities besides mentally torturing the masses.

Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the liaison between police and the business community was a must and the LCCI was giving a special focus to enhance the liaison with police.

DSP Rashid Hayat said that all energies were being utilized to ensure smooth flow of traffic that was the prime task of Traffic Police Department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Police Business Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rashid Chamber All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Adan Foundation organize Kashmir Walk

2 minutes ago

1,506 professional alm seekers held

2 minutes ago

US trade gap soars to $679 bn in 2020: govt

2 minutes ago

PNCA holds event to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

2 minutes ago

Peaceful solution to Kashmir issue inevitable: Ale ..

6 minutes ago

Speakers reaffirm their support for just struggle ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.