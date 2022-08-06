LCCI demands revolutionary measures for economic well-being

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for taking revolutionary measures by the government to pull the country out of economic crisis at a fast pace

Talking to media here, the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said, "The economic scenario demands revolutionary measures, which can bring the economy back on track and help improve socio-economic structure of the country," he said, adding that there is a dire need to set a direction in the larger interests of the country.

The LCCI president said that like any successful corporate body, we must define our objectives clearly and should adopt long-term strategic plans to meet these objectives.

The plan must be linked to the population growth for us to deduce how much the food we require, the land needed to produce it, the schools needed to educate them, the jobs required to be created, their transportation and communication needs, hospitals to be built and so on.

LCCI president said that the basic attraction to a businessman is the return he gets on his investment. He said "We must learn from Thailand, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, and implement their development strategies to move Pakistan forward."