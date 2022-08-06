UrduPoint.com

LCCI Demands Revolutionary Measures For Economic Well-being

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 10:13 PM

LCCI demands revolutionary measures for economic well-being

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for taking revolutionary measures by the government to pull the country out of economic crisis at a fast pace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Saturday called for taking revolutionary measures by the government to pull the country out of economic crisis at a fast pace.

Talking to media here, the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said, "The economic scenario demands revolutionary measures, which can bring the economy back on track and help improve socio-economic structure of the country," he said, adding that there is a dire need to set a direction in the larger interests of the country.

The LCCI president said that like any successful corporate body, we must define our objectives clearly and should adopt long-term strategic plans to meet these objectives.

The plan must be linked to the population growth for us to deduce how much the food we require, the land needed to produce it, the schools needed to educate them, the jobs required to be created, their transportation and communication needs, hospitals to be built and so on.

LCCI president said that the basic attraction to a businessman is the return he gets on his investment. He said "We must learn from Thailand, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore, and implement their development strategies to move Pakistan forward."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Singapore Malaysia National University Media From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

ECC approves grant of Rs. five billion for NDMA

ECC approves grant of Rs. five billion for NDMA

1 minute ago
 10 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into pond on Hafi ..

10 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into pond on Hafizabad road

1 minute ago
 Protection of forests, wildlife among top prioriti ..

Protection of forests, wildlife among top priorities: Minister

1 minute ago
 Three more Pakistan grapplers excel in CWG

Three more Pakistan grapplers excel in CWG

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister reviews relief work in flood affect ..

Prime Minister reviews relief work in flood affected areas

6 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.