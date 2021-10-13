LCCI demands special package for trading community

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday called for a special package to the trading community of the country keeping in view global economic scenario.

Elaborating the point, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that business community should be given relaxation in property tax, water tariff and should resolve the issues which were hampering the growth of businesses.

The LCCI office-bearers were talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Cottage Industry (IPCI) headed by its Chairman Ghulam Sarwar Malik and the delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran, Lahore headed by the LCCI Executive Committee Member Shahid Nazir and the delegation of Readymade Garments Association headed by Haji Muhammad Hanif.

They said the government should give special incentives to cottage industry as it was backbone of the manufacturing sector. They said that cottage industry was not only a building block of economy but also of utmost important for alleviation of poverty and unemployment.

They said the economic revival of the country would remain a dream until and unless the policies were redesigned and resources divert towards cottage industry. They cited that Bangladesh, China, Korea and United States were giving an equal importance to small businesses. They said that these countries were treating cottage industry at par with large scale manufacturing sector.

The LCCI office-bearers explained that cottage and small-scale industries were labor intensive and provide employment to more than 80 per cent of the industrial labour force. This reduced the unemployment and offered opportunities for self-employment. They said that cottage industry also met the local demands for industrial goods, and saved foreign exchange.

The LCCI office-bearers emphasized the government to resolve genuine issues of the traders.

They said the government should expedite the process of consultation with the stakeholdersas they were driving force of the economy. The provision of a conducive business environmentwould be meant a good pace of economic development of the country, they added.