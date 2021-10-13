UrduPoint.com

LCCI Demands Special Package For Trading Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:42 PM

LCCI demands special package for trading community

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday called for a special package to the trading community of the country keeping in view global economic scenario

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday called for a special package to the trading community of the country keeping in view global economic scenario.

Elaborating the point, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that business community should be given relaxation in property tax, water tariff and should resolve the issues which were hampering the growth of businesses.

The LCCI office-bearers were talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Cottage Industry (IPCI) headed by its Chairman Ghulam Sarwar Malik and the delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajran, Lahore headed by the LCCI Executive Committee Member Shahid Nazir and the delegation of Readymade Garments Association headed by Haji Muhammad Hanif.

They said the government should give special incentives to cottage industry as it was backbone of the manufacturing sector. They said that cottage industry was not only a building block of economy but also of utmost important for alleviation of poverty and unemployment.

They said the economic revival of the country would remain a dream until and unless the policies were redesigned and resources divert towards cottage industry. They cited that Bangladesh, China, Korea and United States were giving an equal importance to small businesses. They said that these countries were treating cottage industry at par with large scale manufacturing sector.

The LCCI office-bearers explained that cottage and small-scale industries were labor intensive and provide employment to more than 80 per cent of the industrial labour force. This reduced the unemployment and offered opportunities for self-employment. They said that cottage industry also met the local demands for industrial goods, and saved foreign exchange.

The LCCI office-bearers emphasized the government to resolve genuine issues of the traders.

They said the government should expedite the process of consultation with the stakeholdersas they were driving force of the economy. The provision of a conducive business environmentwould be meant a good pace of economic development of the country, they added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Bangladesh Exchange Business Water China United States All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Govt focused on accelerating pace of work on vario ..

Govt focused on accelerating pace of work on various development projects in GB: ..

1 minute ago
 Anti-dengue fumigation completes in 2000 streets o ..

Anti-dengue fumigation completes in 2000 streets of Islamabad

1 minute ago
 One in 10 Vaccinated Americans Says Already Receiv ..

One in 10 Vaccinated Americans Says Already Received COVID-19 Booster Shot - Pol ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Not Interested in Gas Prices Being Too High ..

Russia Not Interested in Gas Prices Being Too High - Novak

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Women Development inaugurates Women Expo ..

Secretary Women Development inaugurates Women Expo

14 minutes ago
 Seven die in makeshift goldmine collapse in DR Con ..

Seven die in makeshift goldmine collapse in DR Congo's east

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.