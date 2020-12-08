UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LCCI Demands Uninterrupted Gas For Industry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

LCCI demands uninterrupted gas for industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industries.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry told the media here that Lahore Chamber office-bearers also met with Senior Managers of SNGPL Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Syed Jawad Naseem in this regard.

He said that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production and unavailability of gas or low pressure is result in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments.

Tahir Manzoor said that low gas pressure was like non-provision of gas as it fails to run heavy industrial machinery.

It hurts industry badly therefore the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel moving.

At a time when country is struggling to boost its exports, he argued, unavailability of gas to the industrial sector would play a devastating role which also affect the revenue collection of the government.

He said that authorities concerned should understand that economic well being was a must and it is only possible when business community would be able to play its due role.

He said that the industry needed a continuous supply of gas to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the given time-frame.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Exports Business Chamber Gas Media All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry SNGPL

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

36 minutes ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

46 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

50 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

60 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.