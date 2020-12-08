LCCI demands uninterrupted gas for industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday called for continuous gas supply with full pressure to the industries.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry told the media here that Lahore Chamber office-bearers also met with Senior Managers of SNGPL Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Syed Jawad Naseem in this regard.

He said that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production and unavailability of gas or low pressure is result in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments.

Tahir Manzoor said that low gas pressure was like non-provision of gas as it fails to run heavy industrial machinery.

It hurts industry badly therefore the authorities should take all steps to keep the industrial wheel moving.

At a time when country is struggling to boost its exports, he argued, unavailability of gas to the industrial sector would play a devastating role which also affect the revenue collection of the government.

He said that authorities concerned should understand that economic well being was a must and it is only possible when business community would be able to play its due role.

He said that the industry needed a continuous supply of gas to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the given time-frame.