LCCI demands uninterrupted gas supply to industry in winter season

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2021) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to take immediate measures and ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the industry during the winter season.

In a statement, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq said that most of the industrial units use gas as a major source of energy for their production. They said that unavailability of gas or low pressure during the winter season will result in low production, unemployment of daily wagers and delay in export consignments.

They said that the country is continuously facing gas shortage for the industry since long during the winter seasons and situation can be severe if immediate measures are not taken.

They said that low gas pressure is like non provision of gas as it fails to run heavy industrial machinery.

The LCCI office-bearers said that at a time when country is struggling to boost its exports, unavailability of gas to the industrial sector during the winter season will affect the industrial production.

They added that economic well-being is a must and it is only possible when business community will be able to play its due role. They said that the industry needs a continuous supply of gas during the winter season to keep the units operational and to complete the export orders well within the given timeframe.