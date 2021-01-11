UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LCCI Demands Up-gradation Of Transmission System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

LCCI demands up-gradation of transmission system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) while calling for uninterrupted electricity supply to the industrial sector, has urged the government to up-grade transmission and distribution system to ensure continuous electricity supply.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry told the media here on Monday that countrywide electricity breakdown gave a big blow to the industrial sector and affected its production process. They said that repeated incidents of power failure in the past have revealed weakness of power transmission and distribution system. They said that recent power failure had plunged the country into darkness and situation could be further aggravated if steps on war-footing were not taken.

They said that electricity was a basic input for the industrial sector and a must to keep the wheel of industry moving. They said that growth of local industry was a barometer of economy.

The LCCI office-bearers said that it was a very good sign that the government was well-aware of the rising demand of electricity and working on a number of power projects days and nights but the government should also be aware of the fact that existing power distribution system could not bear the load of additional power.

They urged the government not to tolerate any laxity towards the up-gradation of power transmission and distribution system as any negligence could cause unbearable loss to the trade, industry and economy.

They also demanded the government ensure early completion of ongoing power projects as it was necessary to keep the industrial wheel moving and economic growth was also linked with sufficient energy. The LCCI office-bearers said that timely completion of hydro-power projects was vital for the economy.

The LCCI office-bearers said the government should share its energy plan with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Lahore Chamber's office-bearers said that promotion of alternate energy resources would definitely curtailthe burden from conventional energy system, therefore, government should bring down duties and taxeson the equipment being used for power generation through alternate energy resources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Nasir Chamber Media From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Share

Recent Stories

Russia's Sputnik Light Vaccine to Help Countries a ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Pesco to suspend power supply to various areas due ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Experts Do Not Rule Out Coronavirus Could Orig ..

2 minutes ago

CDA to take strict action against housing societie ..

4 minutes ago

Webinar on meat export to Vietnam

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.