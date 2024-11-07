LCCI Demands Well-consulted Policies For Paper Sector
Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The government should formulate well-consulted and well-thought-out supportive policies for Pakistan's paper industry, a vital sector that underpins education, publishing, packaging and other industries, but is currently facing significant challenges
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The government should formulate well-consulted and well-thought-out supportive policies for Pakistan's paper industry, a vital sector that underpins education, publishing, packaging and other industries, but is currently facing significant challenges.
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad and Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman expressed these views while talking to an over 200-member delegation from the All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA) here at the LCCI on Thursday. Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian, Ahad Amin Malik, Bau Muhammad Bashir, Khalid Pervez, Muhammad Ajmal, Chaudhry Fazal Karim, Sabir Bhatti, Hassan Raza, Sharaft Hussain, Imran Khalid, Waqas Malik, Qayum Raza, Malik Hani also spoke on the occasion.
President LCCI Mian Abuzar Shad reassured the APPMA delegation of the chamber’s commitment to advocating for the paper industry's interests at the highest levels of government. He said that targeted support, such as cut in import duties on raw materials and tax relief, could be critical in helping the industry navigate current challenges.
He proposed that the government consider lowering import duties on raw materials essential to paper manufacturing, making them more affordable for local businesses. Reducing these duties would help decrease production costs, benefiting both industry stakeholders and consumers.
The LCCI office-bearers also recommended lowering the sales tax on the paper industry to ease financial pressures, reduce production costs and enhance the competitiveness of local products.
Former LCCI presidents Mian Anjum Nisar and Muhammad Ali Mian stressed the importance of stable energy costs and urged the government to take measures to stabilize electricity rates, enabling paper manufacturers to operate profitably without compromising quality.
The LCCI office-bearers pledged to present the paper industry’s issues to the government to ensure a conducive environment for growth. They noted that addressing these challenges would bolster the competitiveness of Pakistan’s paper industry and enhance its contribution to the country’s economic resilience, fostering a more robust and diversified economy.
Recent Stories
British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..
NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine
2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Injection for family welfare worke ..
UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps
ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad
Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: minister
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad
68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days
Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat
Health experts underscore multidisciplinary collaboration to enhance community ..
Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicle ..
CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantage ..
More Stories From Business
-
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Shafay meets Chinese investo ..23 minutes ago
-
Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows49 minutes ago
-
PBF optimistic about Trump’s victory, its economic impacts1 hour ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 499 points50 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.5,400 per tola3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar46 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim46 minutes ago
-
PTC concerned over increasing trade of illicit cigarettes; 11.26% decline in sales3 hours ago
-
Brazil central bank hikes key interest rate to 11.25%25 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan stands united with full resilience to celebrate Victory Day: Ambassador Farhadov25 minutes ago
-
CDNS decreases Savings Certificate, rates from November 044 hours ago
-
Most stocks rise, bitcoin hits record as traders weigh Trump 2.015 minutes ago