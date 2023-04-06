Close
LCCI Demands Withdrawal Of Hike In Mark-up Rate

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LCCI demands withdrawal of hike in mark-up rate

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to withdraw the recent hike in markup rate as it would hit the businesses hard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ):Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to withdraw the recent hike in markup rate as it would hit the businesses hard.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt said in a media statement issued here that increase would hamper growth of trade and industry.

They suggested that effective measures should be put in order to control inflation to enhance domestic production and to ensure industrialization and export growth.

LCCI office-bearers said that a justified policy rate would enable the business community to have an easy access to finances which were imperative for the growth of industry and trade.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistan's industrial sector had the potential to compete with France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Ireland, Japan and various other countries where markup was zero.

They called for bringing the markup rate to a single digit to give a jumpstart to economic activities and to ensure cheap financing for industrial sector.

Lahore Chamber's office-bearers also opposed the SBP's circular regarding Realization of Export Proceeds.

According to the circular, they mentioned, in case of delays in bringing the export proceeds into the country, there would be fines ranging from three to nine percent on realized export proceeds.

They argued that this measure would affect exporters and competitiveness of Pakistani products in the international market therefore the SBP should also review this measure in the best interest of exports.

