LCCI demands withdrawal of hike in tractor parts valuation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday urged the Director General Customs Valuation to withdraw huge increase in valuation of the import of tractor parts while keeping in view the ground realities.

Sudden increase of around five hundred per cent in valuation of the imported tractor parts would affect negatively the tractor industry which is already finding it hard to sell its production in the local market.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry made the demand while talking to the delegation of Pakistan Auto Spare-Parts Importers & Dealers Association (PASPIDA), led by Shahzad Butt, here at Lahore Chamber.

The delegation members Mudassar Manzoor, Sheheryar Butt and Muhammad Asim Butt also spoke on the occasion.

Head of PASPIDA delegation informed the LCCI office-bearers that valuation of the imported parts of tractor has been increased by five hundred per cent, which was unjustified. He added that importers were already paying heavy duties and taxes and huge increase in valuation would add to their miseries; therefore, that should be withdrawn immediately.

The LCCI office-bearers said that increase in valuation would increase the tractor prices and these would go out of the range of farmers. They called for making all trade, industry and economy related decisions in consultation with the stakeholders.