LCCI demands withdrawal of recent hike in POL prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Tuesday urged the government to withdraw recent hike in oil prices that is bound to jack up cost of doing business and inflation in Pakistan.

In a media statement issued here Tuesday, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice president Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said, there was no denying the fact that oil prices were on the rise in the international market but instead of passing on this surge to masses, the government should cut the number of taxes on petroleum products. Repeated increases in the POL prices affected the industrial and economic activities and agriculture sector would also suffer, he added.

The LCCI office-bearers cited that Pakistan agriculture sector was engine of growth and increase in petroleum prices would increase the input cost of agriculture production as high speed diesel was being used in tractors, tube-wells, harvesters, thrashers and other agriculture machinery. Cost of thermal generation by private sector to go up as huge quantum of electricity was being generated through thermal means and after increase in petroleum prices would also jack-up electricity tariff, they maintained.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to withdraw recent hike in POL prices immediately to safeguard the interests of the business community.