LCCI donates more Covid protective equipment to police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday gave another consignment of Covid protective goods to the Police Department so that personnel could perform their duties with safety.

The consignment of goods presented by the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah along with Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry to the SP Investigation Cantt Muhammad Naveed Irshad.

While handing-over another consignment of Covid protective goods, Mian Tariq Misbah said that Police cops are frontline force and acting as a safeguard for masses against Covid. He mentioned that Lahore Chamber had already donated covid protective goods like masks, sanitizers and temperature guns etc to the CCPO and DIG Operation and would continue to support police department.

Mian Tariq Misbah vowed that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would leave no stone unturned and play an active role to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Covid-19 had already caused huge loss to the trade, industry and economy besides taking precious human lives and the country cannot afford to spare any loophole.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that all segments of society should play their due role to control spread of coronavirus.

SP Investigation Cantt Muhammad Naveed Irshad said that Coronavirus pandemic should not be taken easy. He said that social distancing must be ensured, asserting that war against coronavirus could be won through joint efforts, therefore, everyone would have to play his role. He said that Lahore Police and other departments are playing their due part to deal with and prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for donation to the police department.

Former LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Executive Committee Member Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and Ali Afzal werealso present.