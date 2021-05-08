UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LCCI Donates More Covid Protective Equipment To Police

Sumaira FH 16 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

LCCI donates more Covid protective equipment to police

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday gave another consignment of Covid protective goods to the Police Department so that personnel could perform their duties with safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday gave another consignment of Covid protective goods to the Police Department so that personnel could perform their duties with safety.

The consignment of goods presented by the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah along with Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry to the SP Investigation Cantt Muhammad Naveed Irshad.

While handing-over another consignment of Covid protective goods, Mian Tariq Misbah said that Police cops are frontline force and acting as a safeguard for masses against Covid. He mentioned that Lahore Chamber had already donated covid protective goods like masks, sanitizers and temperature guns etc to the CCPO and DIG Operation and would continue to support police department.

Mian Tariq Misbah vowed that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would leave no stone unturned and play an active role to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

He said that Covid-19 had already caused huge loss to the trade, industry and economy besides taking precious human lives and the country cannot afford to spare any loophole.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that all segments of society should play their due role to control spread of coronavirus.

SP Investigation Cantt Muhammad Naveed Irshad said that Coronavirus pandemic should not be taken easy. He said that social distancing must be ensured, asserting that war against coronavirus could be won through joint efforts, therefore, everyone would have to play his role. He said that Lahore Police and other departments are playing their due part to deal with and prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He thanked the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for donation to the police department.

Former LCCI Vice President Zeshan Khalil, Executive Committee Member Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and Ali Afzal werealso present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Police Chamber All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.